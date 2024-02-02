Bangladesh to Dedicate Natural Gas Exclusively for Industrial Use, Ceases New Household Connections

In a significant shift in national energy policy, the government of Bangladesh has announced that it will cease issuing new household gas connections. Instead, the country's existing natural gas resources will be exclusively allocated for industrial use and power generation. This announcement was made by Housing and Public Works Minister, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, at a reception programme organised by the Bijoynagar Upazila Awami League in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar.

Retargeting Gas Distribution

The decision to dedicate natural gas solely to industrial uses highlights the government's strategic focus on industrialisation and energy production. Both are essential elements in driving economic growth. Encouraging citizens to switch to gas cylinders for their domestic cooking and heating needs, Minister Chowdhury assured that there is no difference in the quality of gas between pipeline gas and cylinder gas. However, he acknowledged a price variation.

Rising Demand and Energy Security

The shift in policy also reflects the rising demand for natural gas and the increasing reliance on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) imports. The country's energy security could face potential threats due to the gap between the current gas supply and overall demand. In 2022, a substantial quantity of LNG was imported, and this heavy reliance on LNG imports comes with its own risks and vulnerabilities.

Looking at Alternatives

The government is also considering policy changes to prioritize renewable energy and domestic gas exploration and production. These alternatives could help bridge the gap between supply and demand, mitigate limitations on import capacity, and address the energy supply challenges faced by the business and industrial sectors. The shift in energy policy could have far-reaching implications for Bangladesh's economic growth and energy security.