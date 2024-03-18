Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Protest Safety Crackdown, Threaten Indefinite Closures

On Monday, March 18, 2024, the Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) announced a significant move in response to an ongoing crackdown on safety measures within the industry. In a press briefing held at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), they declared that all restaurants across the country would shut down on Wednesday, March 20, as a form of protest against the continued arrests of workers and the closure of eateries, even during the holy month of Ramadan. This action, they warned, could extend indefinitely if their concerns are not addressed.

Immediate Causes and Broader Implications

Imran Hasan, the general secretary of BROA, highlighted the detrimental impact of the crackdown on restaurant footfall, exacerbated by negative publicity. With Eid approaching, Hasan emphasized the urgency of reopening closed restaurants to ensure workers receive their dues. He criticized the lack of proper guidance for crisis management in the sector and called for an end to what he termed "unnecessary drama" during Ramadan. Hasan proposed the formation of a high-level task force to find a permanent solution, emphasizing the need for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for fire safety and a collaborative effort between building owners, restaurant owners, and government bodies for effective management of the sector.

Challenges Facing the Restaurant Industry

The restaurant sector, valued at $3.79 billion with over 481,000 establishments nationwide, plays a substantial role in Bangladesh's economy, employing three million workers and supporting nearly 200 million people indirectly. Despite its significant contribution, the industry faces hurdles in licensing and regulatory compliance, often attributed to procedural complexities. The recent crackdown, triggered by a devastating fire at the Green Cozy Cottage building, has led to widespread restaurant closures, numerous arrests, and legal actions, highlighting the urgent need for improved fire safety measures and regulatory clarity.

Looking Forward: The Path to Resolution

As the restaurant industry stands at a crossroads, the call for a balanced approach to regulation and support from governmental bodies becomes increasingly apparent. The establishment of a task force and the implementation of clear, actionable safety SOPs could pave the way for a more sustainable and safe restaurant sector in Bangladesh. While the immediate focus is on resolving the current crisis, the long-term goal remains to ensure the sector's growth in harmony with safety standards, benefiting both the economy and the millions of people it employs and serves.