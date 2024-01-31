Bangladesh Faces Increased Capacity Payments Amidst Gas Crisis

Amidst an ongoing gas crisis, Bangladesh is bracing itself for a rise in capacity payments with the imminent commercial operations of five new gas-fired power plants, totaling 2,482 megawatts (MW). This development comes at a time when nearly two-thirds of the capacity of existing gas-fired plants remain idle. The term capacity payment refers to the fee paid to power plants to ensure their availability, irrespective of their actual power generation.

Mounting Concerns Over Idle Capacity and Financial Strain

Two of the new plants, Unique Meghnaghat with a capacity of 584MW and Summit Meghnaghat II with 583MW, are poised to receive commercial operation dates (CODs) shortly, sparking concerns over additional idle capacity and financial strain. Since 2009, Bangladesh has paid significant sums in capacity payments, comparable to the cost of constructing at least three Padma bridges.

Limited Gas Supply Despite Increased Capacity

Despite the rise in capacity, gas supply in the country remains limited. Petrobangla, the national oil company, provides a mere 700 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) out of a demand of 1,969 mmcfd for gas-fired plants. The government has faced criticism for its lack of adequate planning to match energy supply with the expansion of generation capacity.

The Implications of Insufficient Planning

This situation necessitates substantial subsidies and may lead to increased costs for consumers. Critics argue that a more effective approach would have been to retire older, less efficient plants before commissioning new ones, thus mitigating the issue of overcapacity and unnecessary financial burdens.

Future Projects Amidst Present Challenges

Despite the ongoing struggles with gas supply, ambitious projects continue. Zodiac Power Mirsharai Limited, a subsidiary of Confidence Power Holdings, plans to construct Bangladesh's second largest private power plant with a capacity of 660 megawatts. The project, estimated to cost $550 million, is expected to be operational by June 2027. The company has already paid Tk52 crore as a leasing fee for a 33-acre area of land and is awaiting the signing of the agreement. Yet, concerns persist regarding the gas supply to the power plant post-construction, given the current gas shortages afflicting existing gas-based power plants. To address future gas demand, the government is considering the establishment of two more floating storage and re-gasification facilities for LNG imports.