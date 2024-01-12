en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Bangladesh’s central bank is considering a dynamic shift in its exchange rate system, moving towards the implementation of a crawling peg system for its currency. This move symbolizes a departure from its previous commitment to uphold a freely floating exchange rate. The final decision and implementation details are still under development, as affirmed by the bank’s spokesman Mezbaul Haque.

Reconsidering Exchange Rate Mechanism

The interrogation of an alternative exchange rate mechanism is an evident reflection of the government’s efforts to navigate the intricate waters of economic challenges. These challenges encompass the maintenance of currency stability and supervising the ebb and flow of international trade and investment.

Collaboration with the International Monetary Fund

In this endeavor, Bangladesh Bank is not alone. The central bank is liaising with a technical mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to craft the currency mechanism. The decision to consider a crawling peg system underlines the bank’s concern over the risks of a market-driven exchange rate, particularly its potential impact on inflation.

Transitioning into a New Currency System

The proposed crawling peg system is touted to offer increased flexibility in exchange rate movements. It is perceived as a crucial phase before transitioning into a floating exchange rate mechanism. This new mechanism aspires to regulate currency fluctuations and manage inflation expectations. In doing so, it contributes to price stability and economic growth, both of which are pivotal in the nation’s journey towards financial resilience.

Bangladesh Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

