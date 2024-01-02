en English
Business

Bangladesh and Japan Strengthen Partnership with $540 Million Loan for Airport Expansion

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Bangladesh and Japan Strengthen Partnership with $540 Million Loan for Airport Expansion

On December 24, 2023, a significant stride was taken in the strategic partnership between Bangladesh and Japan. The nations signed an agreement, highlighting Japan’s commitment to Bangladesh’s development, where a $540 million loan was provided as the third installment of a larger $2.21 billion financial package. The funds are dedicated to the expansion of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. The loan, boasting a 1.30 percent interest rate and a 20-year repayment plan that kicks off after a 10-year grace period, was signed by Japanese ambassador IWAMA Kiminori and Economic Relations Division secretary Shahriar Kader Siddiky.

Japan’s Strategic Investment in Bangladesh’s Aviation Infrastructure

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport expansion project, initiated in December 2019, is a significant investment, estimated to cost Tk 21,300 crore. A substantial contribution is made by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina partially inaugurated the new terminal on October 7, emphasizing the project’s strategic value for meeting growing aviation demand, increasing airport capacity, and enhancing security.

Boosting Regional Connectivity and Economic Growth

The expanded airport is a beacon for regional connectivity and economic growth in Bangladesh. The new terminal will accommodate 37 aircraft and 26 boarding bridges, raising the passenger handling capacity by 12 million annually. It will also flaunt modern amenities such as 59 arrival counters, 115 check-in counters, 66 departure immigration counters, automated passport control, and a multi-storey car parking facility that can hold 1,044 cars.

A Reflection of Japan’s Commitment

This project stands as a testament to Japan’s commitment to bolster Bangladesh’s development and improve the aviation infrastructure as part of their strategic partnership. The agreement also complements the ongoing work on the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative, aimed at enhancing connectivity and strengthening economic relations between the two nations. As the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan approaches, the nations plan to boost trade, investment, and infrastructure projects.

Business International Relations Transportation
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

