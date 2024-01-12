en English
Business

Bancroft Gears Up for Inaugural Home and Landowners’ Conference

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Bancroft Gears Up for Inaugural Home and Landowners’ Conference

The picturesque town of Bancroft is set to host the inaugural Home and Landowners’ conference on April 27 at the Bancroft Village Playhouse. The brainchild of local real estate agent and chairwoman of the board for Maggie’s Resource Centre, Cheryl Easton, this conference seeks to deliver a wealth of knowledge to homeowners and landowners alike. With a ticket price of $45 plus tax, attendees will get the opportunity to interact with ten expert speakers covering a wide array of topics.

Bringing Experts Into The Spotlight

From forest management and land surveying to construction and design, the conference’s lineup promises a deep dive into the crucial aspects of owning and managing properties. Other covered subjects include financing, insurance, real estate, water solutions, and home inspection. The event is not just a learning platform but also a chance to connect one-on-one with professionals in these fields, offering a unique experience to attendees.

Supporting A Noble Cause

Beyond being an educational forum, the conference doubles as a fundraiser for Maggie’s Resource Centre of North Hastings. This organization is dedicated to the prevention of violence against women and girls, a cause that the conference aims to support actively. As a condition of participation, all speakers and sponsors are making individual donations, underscoring the community spirit and commitment to giving back.

Creating Value For Homeowners

The conference is a golden opportunity for current and potential homeowners to understand the possible value of their properties better. It also aims to raise awareness and funds while promoting preferred service providers. With a waiting list for potential speakers, the event has already garnered significant interest from the community, highlighting its relevance and appeal.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

