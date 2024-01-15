en English
Business

BancABC Unveils DigitalFX: A New Age of Digital Banking in Zimbabwe

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
BancABC Unveils DigitalFX: A New Age of Digital Banking in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwean commercial bank, BancABC, has unveiled a revolutionary service, DigitalFX, expanding its digital banking capabilities. This new service, accessible via USSD code *242#, enables customers to conduct various transactions in United States Dollars (USD). The introduction of DigitalFX is an indication of BancABC’s sustained commitment to enhancing digital banking solutions and broadening the range of services available to its customers digitally.

One-Stop Digital Platform

DigitalFX is designed to be a comprehensive platform for BancABC customers. It allows for seamless internal transfers within the bank, enabling customers to manage their own accounts efficiently. Furthermore, it brings the convenience of making ZIPIT transfers, facilitating interbank money transactions.

More Than Just Banking

Apart from banking services, DigitalFX is equipped to handle various other customer needs. The platform offers its users the flexibility to buy Econet airtime and bundles, Netone bundles, and ZESA electricity tokens. It also allows customers to make payments for other liquid obligations, creating a one-stop digital solution for their day-to-day needs.

DigitalFX: A Game Changer

The launch of DigitalFX in 2024 is seen as a game-changing move by BancABC. By offering a digital foreign currency transaction service, BancABC is not only enhancing the convenience for its customers but also setting a new benchmark in the banking industry. Furthermore, this innovative step indicates a significant relationship with a corporate entity, X Corp, hinting at potential future collaborations.

The development of DigitalFX underscores BancABC’s dedication to provide a more convenient and accessible banking experience for its customers. It is a testament to the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, signaling a promising future for digital banking in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

