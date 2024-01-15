Baltic Horizon Fund Reports Decrease in NAV: A Detailed Analysis

The Baltic Horizon Fund, a notable real estate investment organization, has reported a significant drop in its net asset value (NAV) per unit to EUR 0.9156 by the end of December 2023. The figure marks a 6.7% decrease from the previous month, with the total NAV of the Fund plummeting to EUR 109.5 million from EUR 117.4 million. These figures largely stem from the year-end revaluation of the Fund's investment properties.

EPRA NRV of the Baltic Horizon Fund

The Fund also reported a European Public Real Estate Association Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) of EUR 0.9538 per unit. The EPRA NRV is an important benchmark in the real estate industry, commonly used to compare the performance of real estate companies across borders.

Revaluation of Investment Properties

Independent real estate appraisers conducted fresh valuations of the Fund's portfolio at the end of December. This resulted in a reduced fair value of EUR 250.4 million, a decrease from EUR 255.7 million as of 30 June 2023. This reduction in portfolio value can primarily be attributed to shifts in exit yields and adjustments to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) in response to rising EURIBOR rates.

Upcoming Detailed Property Valuations

The detailed property valuations will be made available on the Fund's website, offering a comprehensive insight into the valuation methods and results. In addition to this, the Fund is expected to provide further information in its upcoming quarterly report, which may shed more light on the reasons behind the decrease in NAV and the future trajectory of the Fund.

In an increasingly uncertain financial climate, the Baltic Horizon Fund's decreased NAV stands as a stark reminder of the volatility and unpredictability of the real estate market.