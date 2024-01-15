en English
Business

Baltic Financial Markets: Key Events and Dates for Q1 2024

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Baltic Financial Markets: Key Events and Dates for Q1 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, the Baltic financial markets have announced a series of key events involving various companies and government entities. The span of these events, from January 1 to March 31, 2024, will see the Lithuanian Government holding auctions for government securities on the Vilnius stock exchange (VLN).

January 15, 2024: A Day of Multiple Financial Events

On January 15, 2024, several financial milestones were reached. Pro Kapital Grupp made a coupon payment, listed on the Tallinn stock exchange (TLN). The same day, Novaturas released its sales figures on VLN. Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe held another government securities auction, and Šiauliu bankas staged an investor event, both on VLN. These events marked a significant day in the Baltic financial calendar.

UPP & CO Kauno 53 and Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Make Moves

On January 17, UPP & CO Kauno 53 made a coupon payment on TLN, following the flurry of financial activity two days prior. The very next day, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp released a 12-month interim report on TLN, providing insights into their financial performance.

Orkela’s Coupon Payment

On January 19, Orkela, a prominent player listed on VLN, paid a coupon. This event concluded a tightly packed schedule of financial activities in the Baltic markets.

Nasdaq Baltic, which represents the exchanges and regulated markets in the Baltic states, provided the investor calendar and contact information for its issuer services in Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn. This initiative ensures transparency and eases access to information, bolstering investor confidence in Baltic financial markets.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

