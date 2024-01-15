Balancing Focus and Adaptability in Digitization: Escaping the Tunnel Vision

A balanced approach is crucial in digitization projects, with a focus on objectives and a willingness to adapt to change. The U.S. space program's success in landing a man on the Moon exemplifies how rigorous focus can lead to significant accomplishments. However, it can also result in tunnel vision, causing potential risks to be overlooked and opportunities for improvement to be missed.

Advertisment

The Pitfall of Tunnel Vision

Most digitization efforts face challenges due to tunnel vision, where teams are overly focused on executing detailed plans and lose sight of the project's overarching goals. A CEO's experience leading a digitization project for an energy trading company underscores the importance of focusing on the vision rather than the plan alone. This approach encourages creative and opportunistic thinking, allowing teams to adapt plans as needed without losing sight of the ultimate business outcomes.

The Dilemma of Change Versus Risk

Advertisment

The dilemma of whether to stick to the original plan or explore new options, such as integrating a startup's promising technology, represents the trade-off between potential gains and increased risks. Project teams often resist changing course due to the fear of admitting mistakes and facing repercussions. However, in fast-paced environments, companies must respond with agility and speed.

The Power of Intuition

Malcolm Gladwell's book 'Blink' suggests that quality decision-making can be achieved quickly through intuition, an ability to draw insights from experience and awareness. This underscores the importance of fostering collaboration between tech and business executives, sharing knowledge and values to make informed, efficient decisions. Ultimately, breaking free from tunnel vision and embracing a dynamic, responsive approach can lead to successful digitization and business growth.