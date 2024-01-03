en English
Business

Baker McKenzie Advises on Acquisition of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 am EST


Renowned international law firm, Baker McKenzie, has once again demonstrated its transactional prowess in the hospitality sector, successfully advising on the acquisition of the luxury Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort on Palm Jumeirah island, UAE. This significant transaction, involving the purchase of the resort’s land and business, underscores the ongoing investor interest in the thriving UAE hospitality scene.

Strength in Hospitality Transactions

The deal, co-headed by Keri Watkins, Partner and Co-Head of the Real Estate and Hospitality Practice Group in the Middle East, further emphasizes the strength of Baker McKenzie’s hospitality transactional practice in the region. The cross-practice team included lawyers from the firm’s Dubai, Bahrain, and London offices, all of whom played integral roles in the successful acquisition.

Resort’s Luxurious Offerings

Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is an exclusive oceanfront haven. It boasts opulent and tastefully furnished rooms, renowned spa, over-water villas, a private beach, and residences. The resort also offers an infinity pool and a wide range of water sports and activities, cementing its place as a perfect base for a luxury holiday in Dubai.

Experience in the Middle East

Baker McKenzie’s extensive experience in regional hospitality projects is well-documented. The firm recently advised on the sale of Nurai Island Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE. With a team of 2,500 lawyers worldwide, Baker McKenzie specializes in a range of fields, including banking, finance, capital markets, corporate finance, restructuring, funds, M&A, private equity, and projects.

The successful acquisition of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is yet another testament to Baker McKenzie’s transactional expertise and its continued commitment to the Middle East’s thriving hospitality sector.

Business UAE
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

