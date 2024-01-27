Baiduri Bank Celebrates Employee Contributions to Positive Work Culture

In a commendable initiative to foster a positive work culture, the Baiduri Bank Group recently organized its Core Values Recognition event. This event, held at the Baiduri Community Space at the bank's headquarters, celebrated the contributions of over 90 employees who have exemplified the bank's core values of Enterprising, Empathy, Inclusivity, and Trustworthiness.

Embedding Core Values into Organizational Culture

Over the past two years, Baiduri Bank has been making concerted efforts to infuse these core values into the bank's culture. To this end, the bank has introduced several initiatives such as Kudos Cards and the Core Values Recognition Scheme. The Kudos Cards are a way to recognize employees who demonstrate behaviors aligned with the bank's core values, while the Core Values Recognition Scheme is a more formal acknowledgment of such employees. The bank has also introduced the Core Values Deck, a framework that outlines the desired behaviors of its employees.

Training Programs and Future Plans

In addition to these initiatives, Baiduri Bank has also integrated a comprehensive training program on culture and core values into its onboarding process for new employees. This move underscores the bank's commitment to ensuring that every employee understands and adheres to the bank's core values from the get-go. Looking ahead, the bank plans to continue reinforcing these values and driving a culture centered around them.

The Role of Core Values in Operations and Decision-Making

The bank's CEO, Ti Eng Hui, was emphatic about the importance of these core values in guiding the bank's operations and decision-making processes. He noted that these core values play a pivotal role, especially in serving customers and contributing to the community. This event was covered by the Borneo Bulletin, a leading English daily in the country.