In a celebratory gesture for the Chinese New Year, Baiduri Bank in Brunei has unveiled a series of exclusive offers for its credit and debit cardholders. The promotion, which is set to amplify the festive joy, has been planned meticulously around dining experiences during the Year of the Dragon and includes substantial financial benefits.

Baiduri Bank's Festive Offerings

On the eve of Chinese New Year, February 9, and on Chap Goh Mei, February 24, Baiduri Bank's cardholders can avail cash rebates of up to 38% when they dine at selected participating merchants. The promotion aims to enhance the dining experience of the cardholders, thus creating memorable festive moments.

Lim Kian Chiong, the Head of Retail Banking at Baiduri Bank, emphasized the bank's objective of providing special dining deals to augment the festive mood. He stated, 'Our aim is to amplify the joy of the festival by offering exclusive benefits to our cardholders.'

Additional Perks for Cardholders

In addition to the dining rebates, Baiduri Bank also has attractive offers for new applicants. From February 9 to 24, those applying for the Royal Brunei Visa Cards by Baiduri Bank will receive a four-year annual fee waiver. Meanwhile, applicants opting for other Baiduri credit or debit cards will be entitled to a three-year annual fee waiver.

Adding to the list of its enticing offers, Baiduri Bank has also launched a 'bill wipe-out' offer for its cardholders, providing an opportunity to save more during the festive period.

Coverage by Borneo Bulletin

The promotion has gained attention and is being covered by the Borneo Bulletin, the leading English daily in Brunei. The newspaper, with its long-standing history, is a primary source of local and international news, and business news in the region, and its coverage of the promotion underscores the significance of the offer.

Through these diverse and thoughtful offers, Baiduri Bank is not just celebrating the Chinese New Year but is also expressing its commitment to its customers by creating opportunities for them to save and enjoy the festive period.