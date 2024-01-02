Bahrain’s Future Generations Fund Partners with CBRE for Tower Project

The Future Generations Reserve Fund (FGF) Council in Bahrain has inked a property and facilities management agreement with the CBRE Group for the Future Generations Tower project. Yousef Abdullah Humood, the Deputy Chairman of the FGF Board and Financial Affairs Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance and National Economy, and Richard Botham, General Manager of CBRE Bahrain, are the signatories of the agreement.

Project Details

The Future Generations Tower, a significant development, comprises a 38-story edifice spanning a total area of 63,000 square meters on a plot of 12,000 square meters. The tower is strategically located in Bahrain Bay, an area poised for tremendous growth and development.

Private Sector Collaboration

The collaboration between the FGF Council and CBRE Group underscores Bahrain’s dedication to fostering private sector participation. The use of industry expertise and adoption of best practices are seen as catalysts for driving economic growth and sustainability in the nation.

Implications for Bahrain Bay and Beyond

This agreement signals a significant stride in enhancing the infrastructure and services in the Bahrain Bay area. It also contributes towards broader economic development initiatives in the country, signifying a promising future for Bahrain’s real estate and economic landscape.

