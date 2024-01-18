Bahrain to Host 2024 Family Business Summit: A Confluence of Knowledge and Innovation

Mark your calendars, as the Kingdom of Bahrain prepares to host the 2024 Family Business Summit on February 13th and 14th. This prestigious event is dedicated to fostering the sustainability and innovation of family-owned enterprises in the Middle East, South Asia, and the Caspian region. The summit, graciously patronized by His Excellency Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, is keenly focused on the distinctive challenges and opportunities that family businesses encounter.

Stellar Line-up of Speakers and Topics

Dr. Andrea Calabrò, a renowned authority in Family Business & Entrepreneurship, will headline the summit, steering discussions and workshops focused on navigating generational transitions and diverse cultural landscapes. These sessions are designed to ensure enduring success for family dynasties, a critical aspect of family business dynamics.

Harish Gopinath of KPMG underscores the summit’s role as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, representing the economic cornerstones that family businesses constitute. The comprehensive agenda includes in-depth panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. The range of topics is as broad as it is relevant, spanning from next-generation digital integration to the pivotal role women play in maintaining family legacies, ESG integration, and cross-border collaborations.

The Family Business Landscape

Family businesses have long been significant contributors to the global economy, with approximately 90% of companies being family-owned, generating over 70% of the global GDP. However, the landscape of family businesses is complex and ever-evolving. A recent study highlighted the most productive authors, institutions, and leading journals in the field of family business research over the past decade, from 2012-2022. It also emphasized the need for further micro research in this discipline, identifying potential gaps in the literature for future exploration.

Navigating Generational Transitions

One of the key complexities in family businesses is the challenge of generational transition. Nick Di Loreto, a Partner at BanyanGlobal Family Business Advisors, stresses the importance of developing as owners and family members, defining roles and responsibilities, and building competencies for future growth. This aspect of family businesses will be a significant focus of the summit’s discussions and workshops.

Jamal Fakhro of KPMG in Bahrain extends an invitation to learn and connect, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing for a brighter future of family businesses. Whether you are a seasoned leader or a rising star within a family enterprise, this event promises to deliver valuable insights and tools for continued success.