Bahrain Inaugurates 4.7MW Solar Power Station, Boosting Industrial Sector Sustainability

Manama, Mar. 3 (BNA): In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art 4.7 megawatt solar power station at Imerys Al Zayani. The ceremony, marking the company's 10th anniversary, was attended by key figures including Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, and Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Enhancing Environmental Security Through Private Sector Engagement

During the inauguration, Shaikh Khalid emphasized the private sector's instrumental role in advancing environmental security and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 30% by 2035, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060. This ambition aligns with Bahrain's comprehensive development goals, spearheaded by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the importance of energy sustainability and the transition towards renewable energy sources as key pillars of the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the Government Plan (2023-2026).

Strategic Partnership and Renewable Energy Adoption

The collaboration between Al Zayani Investments and Imerys, a leading French multinational in industrial minerals, represents a significant milestone in Bahrain's industrial sector. The partnership, facilitated by the Economic Development Board, underscores Bahrain's position as a business-friendly environment ripe for investment. Khalid Rashid Al Zayani, Chairman of Imerys Al Zayani Board of Directors, expressed gratitude towards the government for its unwavering support of the industrial sector. The installation of 8,600 solar panels is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 5,000 tonnes annually, accounting for 15% of the company’s emissions, while supplying 25% of its electricity needs.

Impact and Future Prospects

This initiative not only demonstrates a significant leap towards sustainability but also serves as a model for other companies in the region. By integrating renewable energy sources into their operations, businesses can play a crucial role in mitigating environmental impact and contributing to the global fight against climate change. The successful implementation of this project could pave the way for further investments in renewable energy across Bahrain and the broader Middle East, enhancing the region's industrial competitiveness and environmental sustainability.