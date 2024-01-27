Bahrain Enhances Housing Services Through Government-Private Partnerships

In Bahrain, a series of transformative workshops have been held, aiming to redefine the landscape of housing and urban planning. These workshops, organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, have engaged a wide array of stakeholders. These include real estate agents, developers, and banking officials who participate in the country's Housing Financing Programme. This initiative, a testament to Bahrain's commitment to providing housing services, has been recognized by key officials in the kingdom.

Strengthening Government-Private Sector Partnerships

At the heart of these workshops is the aim to enhance partnerships between the government and the private sector. In attendance were notable Bahraini officials, including Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. Both expressed their dedication to strengthening these crucial collaborations to provide enhanced housing services to the citizens of Bahrain.

Expanding the Government Land Development Programme

One of the key topics discussed during these sessions was the potential expansion of the Government Land Development Programme. This programme, seen as a cornerstone of Bahrain's housing provision, could mean an increase in the number of housing units for beneficiaries of housing finance schemes. The importance of the upcoming Housing Finance exhibition was also underscored, with participants viewing it as an integral event for showcasing housing projects to citizens.

Sustainable Housing Provision: A Collective Effort

Representatives from various real estate companies expressed their unwavering support for the government's vision and initiatives aimed at sustainable housing provision. They emphasized the value of continuous dialogue and the implementation of new strategies involving all stakeholders. These workshops are a reflection of the collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to meet the housing needs of Bahraini families, and to contribute to the infrastructure development of the kingdom under the leadership of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.