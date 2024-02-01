Bahamian Businesses Decry Government's Unresponsiveness to Crucial Concerns

The Bahamian government has come under increased scrutiny from local businesses for its inaction and perceived nonchalance towards their concerns. The main issues revolve around the recently implemented boat registration fees and the problematic VAT portal, which has been unreliable, causing difficulties for businesses trying to meet the deadline for business license filings. Despite the widespread outcry, the government has refused to extend the deadline, although it has hinted it might not impose fines on those who can demonstrate attempts to comply.

Controversial Boat Registration Fees

The introduction of boat registration fees has sparked controversy and received pushback from the maritime industry, leading to the government partially suspending the fee increases. However, this suspension only applies to private and recreational vessels, leaving commercial vessels out in the cold. The National Fisheries Association has voiced its disappointment over the government's lack of consultation before enforcing the fee hikes.

The VAT Portal Conundrum

The Value Added Tax (VAT) portal has proven to be a significant obstacle for businesses striving to meet their business license filing deadline. Despite numerous complaints about difficulties accessing the online tax payment portal, the government has refused to extend the deadline. Both the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) have requested an extension, citing ongoing difficulties with the Department of Inland Revenue's upgraded portal.

Frustration Among Businesses

These issues have led to a broader criticism of the government, accused of failing to maintain basic services effectively and not listening to the feedback from the business community. The Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union president has warned of further action if their concerns remain unaddressed. Amidst the frustration and frenzy of the business license rush, many continue to encounter technical issues, further straining the relationship between the Bahamian government and the local business community.