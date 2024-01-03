en English
Badger Meter Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Badger Meter, a leading company in water measurement and control solutions, has recently added to its portfolio by completing a tuck-in acquisition. This move fortifies its product line in the realm of real-time monitoring for water-related applications. The acquisition brings on board both hardware and software components adept at distributed data collection. These tools find their use across various sectors such as water, wastewater, stormwater, and environmental water monitoring.

Enhancing Capabilities and Offering Sustainable Solutions

Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President, and CEO of Badger Meter, highlighted that the acquisition is in sync with the company’s strategic growth initiatives. He accentuated that the integration of additional hardware-enabled software would bolster the company’s data analytics capabilities. This enhancement will enable Badger Meter’s customers to reach higher efficiency, resilience, and sustainability levels. By harnessing the power of these new technologies, customers can save costs, improve asset performance, and mitigate risks throughout their enterprises.

Badger Meter’s Growing Presence in the Market

Badger Meter has been a stalwart in the field of water measurement and control solutions, providing flow measurement, control products, and communication solutions for water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The company boasts two main product categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation.

The recent acquisition of ATI Technologies, s::can, and Syrinix has further strengthened its position in the market. These acquisitions will fortify Badger Meter’s presence in the water quality and pressure measurement markets, supplementing its flow measurement products.

A Century of Innovation

Founded in 1905, Badger Meter has its headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. For over a century, the company has been at the forefront of innovation in its field, consistently delivering solutions that address the world’s growing water concerns. This recent acquisition is a testament to Badger Meter’s commitment to enhancing water management capabilities for its clients and further emphasizes its role in promoting sustainability in water usage.

