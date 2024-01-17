Bad Birdie and Four Peaks Brewing Blend Fashion and Craft Beer in Unique Golf Collaboration

In a strategic move that merges fashion with craft beer, golf apparel brand Bad Birdie has entered into a unique partnership with Four Peaks Brewing. The collaboration has sprung forth an array of golf-themed clothing items coupled with a unique beer, all exemplifying the aesthetics and spirit of the two brands.

Advertisment

A Delightful Blend of Fashion and Flavor

This unique collection stands out with items ranging from polos, t-shirts, hoodies, to hats and accessories, all reflecting a golf-inspired theme. The collaboration's star product is 'The Juice Golden Ale,' a beer crafted specifically for golfers. This beer boasts refreshing flavors of passion fruit, orange, and guava, serving as an ideal companion during an intense round of golf. The collection's diverse apparel items, with prices between $35 for a Four Peaks Towel and $100 for a Four Peaks Sand Hoodie, cater to various tastes and budgets.

Reinventing Golf with Innovation and Inclusivity

Advertisment

The collaboration aligns seamlessly with Bad Birdie's mission of making golf more innovative, inclusive, and creative. Jason Richardson, the CEO and founder of Bad Birdie, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, particularly praising the beer as an ideal golfing beverage. This strategic partnership represents a concerted effort to reinvent golf's image, making the sport more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

Availability and Purchase Options

The announcement encourages customers to check the availability of the collection in their location. As for online shoppers, an option to purchase the collection is available through Bad Birdie's website and app. With this unique blend of fashion and craft beer, Bad Birdie and Four Peaks Brewing are set to redefine the golf experience.