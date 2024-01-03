Back for Business: Irish Government Opens Applications for Entrepreneurial Program

The Irish government has opened the seventh cycle of the Back for Business program, the initiative that supports returning emigrants in launching and developing their businesses in Ireland. This entrepreneurial program, funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs, aims to assist individuals who have spent at least a year abroad and have returned within the last three years, or plan to do so in the near future.

Program Details and Benefits

This year, the program offers 50 slots and will run from February to June 2024. There will be no charge for the selected participants. The program includes round table sessions that are led by voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs equipped with practical knowledge and experience in establishing successful businesses. Participants of previous years have recorded substantial growth in their businesses, with a significant increase in both workforce and turnover.

Application Guidelines and Dates

Applications are currently open with the deadline set for January 15, 2024. The initiative, managed by Fitzsimons Consulting, invites early-stage entrepreneurs who are likely to create employment opportunities within the next three years to apply.

Endorsement from the Minister of State

Sean Fleming, the Minister of State with responsibility for International Development and Diaspora, endorses the program and encourages eligible individuals to apply. He believes in the power of the program to foster a collaborative and supportive environment that yields tangible benefits for the businesses involved. Former participants concur, praising the program for its constructive influence on their businesses.