B2Gold Corp Stock Performance: Volatility, Downward Trend, and Future Outlook

B2Gold Corp, listed as AMEX:BTG, is currently valued at $3.82 billion. With a beta value of 1.15, the company's volatility is higher than average. The stock closed at $2.93 per share, a decrease of $0.06 or -1.84% from the previous session, with 3.66 million shares traded. Despite a 52-week range of $2.77 to $4.40, the stock sits just 5.46% above its 52-week low. Average trading volumes over the past 10-days and 3-months are 9.4 million and 9.20 million shares, respectively.

Recent Downward Trend

In recent weeks, the stock has experienced a downward trend, with a 5-day decrease of 4.40% and a 30-day decrease of 8.57%. Despite outperforming the industry over the past six months, the company's shares have declined by -22.56%. However, the outlook for fiscal 2024 revenue growth remains positive.

Revenue Growth Estimates

Current and next-quarter revenue growth estimates stand at -27.30% and -40.00%, respectively. This suggests a decrease in sales compared to the previous year. Over the past 5 years, the company has seen annual earnings growth of 32.49%, with a projected 18.15% growth for 2024 and a 20.00% increase anticipated over the next 5 years.

Upcoming Earnings Report

The company's next earnings report is expected to be released between February 20 and February 26. Investors remain hopeful for improved dividends, despite the company's debt concerns. The forward dividend stands at 0.17, with a yield of 5.75%.

Insiders own 0.96% of B2Gold Corp shares, while institutions hold 66.02%. Van Eck Associates Corporation and FMR, LLC are the major holders. The top two mutual funds holding the company's shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF.