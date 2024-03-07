Azerbaijan's Construction Boom: Over 1,200 License Requests in Two Months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. A significant surge in construction and operating license applications marks a new chapter in Azerbaijan's urban development, as reported by Namig Hummatov, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. During a conference focused on economic reforms and the enhancement of the business environment, Hummatov unveiled the staggering number of applications received through the nation's electronic construction portal, e-tikinti.gov.az, in the early months of the year.

Streamlining Construction Approvals

The e-tikinti.gov.az portal has revolutionized the process for obtaining construction and operating licenses in Azerbaijan. Last year, the portal managed to approve the construction and operation of 102 objects. This year, in just January and February, the portal received 1,284 applications, showcasing a significant increase in construction activity. The portal's success lies in its automated processes for document receipt and registration, adhering to legislative requirements without necessitating physical paperwork. This efficiency not only saves time and money for applicants but also streamlines the entire building permit acquisition process.

Advantages of the Electronic Portal

One of the key benefits of the e-tikinti.gov.az portal is its ability to facilitate the completion and technical conditions necessary for obtaining a building permit without requiring the customer's direct involvement. This feature, along with the automated handling of documentation, positions the portal as an essential tool for fostering urban development while improving the business environment in Azerbaijan. The portal's design reflects a commitment to leveraging technology to simplify administrative procedures, making it easier for developers to initiate and progress with their projects.

Economic Reforms and Urban Development

The surge in construction license applications can be seen as a direct outcome of Azerbaijan's broader economic reforms aimed at improving the business environment. The conference where Hummatov spoke serves as a platform for discussing these reforms and their impact on modern challenges. The formation of new working groups within the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings further illustrates the government's dedication to facilitating business operations and enhancing the nation's economic landscape. This holistic approach to economic development, which includes simplifying the construction license process, is poised to stimulate significant growth in the construction sector.

The remarkable increase in construction and operating license applications in Azerbaijan not only reflects the country's rapid urban development but also highlights the effective implementation of technological solutions to streamline administrative processes. As the e-tikinti.gov.az portal continues to facilitate easier access to necessary permits, it underscores the government's commitment to modernizing its services and supporting economic growth through infrastructure development. This trend is likely to bolster the construction industry, potentially leading to increased investment and further advancements in Azerbaijan's urban landscape.