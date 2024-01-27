Ayodhya Witnesses Tourism Surge: MoU Signed for New Resort

In an unprecedented surge of tourism following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed to catalyze investment in the local hospitality sector. As a response to the growing footfall, American firm Anjali Investment LLC, led by entrepreneur Ramesh Nangurnoori, aims to augment the region's tourist facilities by erecting a 100-room resort in Ayodhya.

Boosting Local Economy Through Tourism

January 27 marked the formalization of the partnership in the presence of Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra. The move is set to significantly enhance Ayodhya's tourism potential following the consecration of the Ram Temple. According to Nangurnoori, suitable land has already been identified for the resort's construction. The investor lauded the tourism department's investor-friendly policies, which are poised to make a significant contribution to the region's tourism growth.

Job Creation and Tourism Growth

The anticipated surge in tourism is expected to open new avenues of employment for the locals. The tourism and culture sectors in Uttar Pradesh are on an upswing, with the state already leading in domestic tourism and gearing up to attract more international visitors. The inauguration of the Ram Temple and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, on January 22, performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has further fueled the surge.

Anjali Investment LLC's Vision

In the wake of the surge in devotees, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued a schedule for Aarti and Darshan, while also accommodating visitors at the adjoining Hanuman Garhi Temple. The rapid rise in religious tourism post the inauguration of the new Ram Mandir has signaled a need for improved tourist facilities, a gap that Nangurnoori's Anjali Investment LLC aims to fill. The company aims to provide a luxurious stay for the devotees, thereby further stimulating Ayodhya's economic growth.