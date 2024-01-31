Axon Diversifies its Market Reach, Targets Retail and Healthcare Sectors

Axon, the leading supplier of body cameras and Tasers to law enforcement agencies, is broadening its horizons with a strategic move into the retail and healthcare sectors. The company has unveiled a fresh line of products, dubbed Axon Body Workforce, featuring personal safety cameras tailored for frontline workers in retail stores and healthcare establishments.

Adapting Law Enforcement Technology for Broader Sectors

The cameras, utilizing the same technology entrusted by over 2,000 law enforcement agencies worldwide, are part of Axon's initiative to diversify its clientele, triggered by a notable rise in workplace violence, particularly during the pandemic. This escalating concern led the company to form an Enterprise team in 2020, dedicated to enhancing healthcare safety.

The new product line includes two primary solutions, the Online Body Worn Camera and the Offline Body Worn Camera, each designed to cater to the varying needs of different industries. Axon Body Workforce transposes the life-saving technology trusted by law enforcement agencies globally, offering protection to enterprise organizations' most precious assets - their people.

The Rising Tide of Workplace Violence

A 2023 survey underscored the severity of this issue, revealing that 60% of retail workers have faced workplace violence. Further, a survey conducted by Axon in late 2023 showed that 47% of retail workers had faced either physical or verbal violence while at work.

Axon firmly believes that their expertise in public safety technology can play a pivotal role in de-escalation and fostering safer environments in sectors beyond government.

Commitment to Public Safety Remains Unwavering

While Axon is taking strides to expand its market reach, the company's commitment to its core market of public safety remains unswerving. This is evidenced by its recent initiative aimed at reducing police-related shootings through the creation of a new database.

As the public safety technology industry continues to evolve, Axon is leveraging its three-decade experience to adapt its proven law enforcement technology for the enterprise market. Meanwhile, competitors are probing into new non-lethal weapon solutions.