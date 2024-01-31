AXIS Capital Unveils Q4 2023 Financial Results: A Year of Transformation and Underwriting Growth

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has revealed its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, underscoring a year of transformative strides towards ascending as a specialty underwriting leader. The company reported an operating income of $486 million, marking a significant improvement in the current accident year combined ratio to 91.8%.

Year-over-Year Growth in Premium Generation

The core specialty insurance business of AXIS Capital saw a year-over-year growth of 10% in premium generation. New business premiums soared by 18%, with an impressive current accident year combined ratio of 87.4%. These figures indicate a promising trajectory for the company.

Repositioning AXIS Re

In a strategic move, AXIS Capital repositioned AXIS Re as a specialist reinsurer. This repositioning is aimed at enhancing profitability while simultaneously reducing volatility, further strengthening the company's financial footing.

Robust Financial Performance

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the company's net income available to common shareholders stood at $346 million, or $4.02 per diluted common share. This is a substantial increase compared to $193 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share, in the previous year. Furthermore, the book value per diluted common share grew by 15.1% over the past twelve months.

The book yield on fixed maturities jumped from 3.5% to 4.2%. The fourth quarter of 2023 saw a net investment income of $187 million, up from $147 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This rise is primarily attributable to increased yields from the fixed maturities portfolio.

The company's gross premiums written augmented by $142 million, or 2%, reaching a total of $8.4 billion. A 10% rise in the insurance segment was somewhat offset by a 16% decrease in the reinsurance segment.

The CEO of AXIS Capital, Vince Tizzio, expressed his optimism about the company's transformative year and the clear path it has paved to become a specialty underwriting leader.