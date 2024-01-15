Axis Capital Holdings Ltd Promotes Two Senior Executives in Commitment to Strong Leadership

In a move signaling its commitment to strong leadership and corporate governance, Bermuda-based company, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, has announced a significant reshuffling of its senior executive team.

Conrad Brooks Steps into New Role

Conrad Brooks, who has been an integral part of Axis for over 17 years, steps into an expanded role as the chief administrative and legal officer. Known for his dedicated service as the company’s general counsel for seven years, Brooks is widely recognized as a trusted counselor and leader who fervently upholds the company’s values.

In his new role, Brooks will have an extensive portfolio, overseeing several key units within the company. These include human resources, internal audit, data privacy, legal/compliance, and marketing and communication units. Additionally, Brooks will also be responsible for the company’s corporate citizenship initiatives, further cementing his position as a significant figure within the company’s organizational structure.

G Christina Gray-Trefry to Lead as General Counsel

Taking over from Brooks, G Christina Gray-Trefry has been promoted to the position of general counsel. Gray-Trefry’s new responsibilities will involve guiding the day-to-day operations of the legal/compliance unit, a role she is expected to excel in given her extensive experience within the company.

Beyond this, Gray-Trefry will also continue to serve in her capacity as corporate secretary. In this additional role, she will oversee the corporate legal and corporate secretary team, a testament to her leadership skills and diverse expertise.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd: Emphasizing Strong Leadership

These executive changes within Axis Capital Holdings Ltd are reflective of the company’s commitment to fostering strong leadership within its ranks. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and provide a robust framework for its ongoing operations. In promoting Brooks and Gray-Trefry, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd continues to demonstrate its commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its own ranks.