en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AXA Amplifies Employee Benefits, Sets New Standard for Corporate Culture

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
AXA Amplifies Employee Benefits, Sets New Standard for Corporate Culture

Global insurance titan, AXA, has amplified its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive corporate culture by announcing a significant expansion to its employee benefits, effective from January 1, 2024. The augmented benefits include a remarkable doubling of paid co-parent leave from 20 to 40 days, while also introducing five additional days each for caregiver leave, fertility leave, and pregnancy loss leave.

‘We Care’ Programme: A Milestone in Employee Welfare

The move is a part of AXA’s ‘We Care’ programme, launched in October 2023, across 51 markets worldwide. This programme is designed to support its workforce through significant life events and contribute to a healthier, more supportive, and inclusive workplace culture globally. It stands as a testament to AXA’s commitment to ensuring its employees’ overall well-being and promotes a more balanced work-life dynamic.

Flexible Working Arrangements: A Step Towards Balance

Sally Wan, the Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China, underscored the company’s relentless efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive culture. Wan highlighted the company’s flexible working arrangements, which have included work-from-home options even before the pandemic. AXA’s proactive approach allowed the company to effortlessly increase work-from-home days to two per week during the pandemic, a policy that has been sustained in the post-pandemic era.

Setting a New Industry Standard

Wan voiced her belief that the new benefits will catalyze industry-wide improvements in employee welfare and work-life balance. The ‘We Care’ programme will also incorporate benefits for domestic and sexual violence leave and the ‘Healthy You’ Programme, taking effect on the same date. AXA’s continuous investment in employee welfare and its robust initiatives to promote a healthier, more diverse, and inclusive culture may well set a new standard for the global insurance industry.

0
Business Human Rights
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents

By Salman Akhtar

Jack Wills Store in Westquay Shopping Centre to Close Doors

By BNN Correspondents

Dispute with Trade Union Leads to Prolonged Closure of Tirrihannah Tea Estate

By Rafia Tasleem

Proposed Childcare Facility in Boorley Green: A Beacon of Hope or a Cause for Concern?

By Bijay Laxmi

Ford Motor Company: A Promising Dividend Stock Amid Energy Transition ...
@Automotive · 42 seconds
Ford Motor Company: A Promising Dividend Stock Amid Energy Transition ...
heart comment 0
Mixed Fluctuations in Shibor Rates and the Global De-dollarization Efforts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mixed Fluctuations in Shibor Rates and the Global De-dollarization Efforts
Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report
Rising Food Prices Amid Shortages: A Growing Concern in Vaitele and Savai’i

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rising Food Prices Amid Shortages: A Growing Concern in Vaitele and Savai'i
Ripple’s Payment Solution Revolutionizing IT Services: A $1.5 Trillion Opportunity

By Mazhar Abbas

Ripple's Payment Solution Revolutionizing IT Services: A $1.5 Trillion Opportunity
Latest Headlines
World News
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
22 seconds
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
28 seconds
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
30 seconds
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
31 seconds
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein
31 seconds
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
33 seconds
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria's Development
35 seconds
Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria's Development
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
2 mins
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
4 mins
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app