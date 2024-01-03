AXA Amplifies Employee Benefits, Sets New Standard for Corporate Culture

Global insurance titan, AXA, has amplified its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive corporate culture by announcing a significant expansion to its employee benefits, effective from January 1, 2024. The augmented benefits include a remarkable doubling of paid co-parent leave from 20 to 40 days, while also introducing five additional days each for caregiver leave, fertility leave, and pregnancy loss leave.

‘We Care’ Programme: A Milestone in Employee Welfare

The move is a part of AXA’s ‘We Care’ programme, launched in October 2023, across 51 markets worldwide. This programme is designed to support its workforce through significant life events and contribute to a healthier, more supportive, and inclusive workplace culture globally. It stands as a testament to AXA’s commitment to ensuring its employees’ overall well-being and promotes a more balanced work-life dynamic.

Flexible Working Arrangements: A Step Towards Balance

Sally Wan, the Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China, underscored the company’s relentless efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive culture. Wan highlighted the company’s flexible working arrangements, which have included work-from-home options even before the pandemic. AXA’s proactive approach allowed the company to effortlessly increase work-from-home days to two per week during the pandemic, a policy that has been sustained in the post-pandemic era.

Setting a New Industry Standard

Wan voiced her belief that the new benefits will catalyze industry-wide improvements in employee welfare and work-life balance. The ‘We Care’ programme will also incorporate benefits for domestic and sexual violence leave and the ‘Healthy You’ Programme, taking effect on the same date. AXA’s continuous investment in employee welfare and its robust initiatives to promote a healthier, more diverse, and inclusive culture may well set a new standard for the global insurance industry.