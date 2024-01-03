AVS Connect: Revolutionizing the Cooler Market with Innovative Technology

AVS Companies, a leading provider of amusement, gaming, and vending equipment, has taken a bold stride into the cooler market with the launch of its innovative subsidiary, AVS Connect. With a firm focus on delivering cutting-edge technology and advanced point-of-sale systems, this new venture is designed to cater specifically to vending and micro market operators.

Rebranding and Innovation

AVS Connect is set to replace the Premium Product Group (PPG). As part of the transition, all CoolBlu Coolers and IceBlu Freezers will be rebranded and come under the banner of AVS Connect. The rebranding goes beyond just a name change—it’s a renewed commitment to customer service and a testament to the company’s dedication to meeting the unique needs of the cooler and vending industry through innovative solutions.

A Focus on Customer Service

One of the key figures steering this new venture is Jeff Yoder, who serves as Vice President and General Manager at AVS Connect. He emphasized the company’s dedication to customer service and expressed that the goal is to address the point-of-sale and telemetry needs of micro market and vending customers. Yoder’s vision is to provide state-of-the-art solutions designed to streamline operations and help businesses grow.

Micro Markets Driving Technological Innovation

Tom Vogt, Vice President of Micro Markets and Vending at AVS Connect, shed light on the evolving landscape of the cooler market. He pointed out that the robust growth of micro markets is driving a surge in technological innovation. Software and technology are becoming integral parts of the industry, transforming how businesses operate and serve their customers. Vogt further emphasized the importance of innovation and customer-focused solutions in this rapidly evolving market.

In conclusion, AVS Connect represents a new chapter in the cooler market, offering innovative software and technology solutions specifically tailored for vending and micro market operators. With customer service at the heart of its operations, AVS Connect aims to redefine the industry and set a new benchmark in delivering advanced point-of-sale systems.