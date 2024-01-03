en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AVS Connect: Revolutionizing the Cooler Market with Innovative Technology

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
AVS Connect: Revolutionizing the Cooler Market with Innovative Technology

AVS Companies, a leading provider of amusement, gaming, and vending equipment, has taken a bold stride into the cooler market with the launch of its innovative subsidiary, AVS Connect. With a firm focus on delivering cutting-edge technology and advanced point-of-sale systems, this new venture is designed to cater specifically to vending and micro market operators.

Rebranding and Innovation

AVS Connect is set to replace the Premium Product Group (PPG). As part of the transition, all CoolBlu Coolers and IceBlu Freezers will be rebranded and come under the banner of AVS Connect. The rebranding goes beyond just a name change—it’s a renewed commitment to customer service and a testament to the company’s dedication to meeting the unique needs of the cooler and vending industry through innovative solutions.

A Focus on Customer Service

One of the key figures steering this new venture is Jeff Yoder, who serves as Vice President and General Manager at AVS Connect. He emphasized the company’s dedication to customer service and expressed that the goal is to address the point-of-sale and telemetry needs of micro market and vending customers. Yoder’s vision is to provide state-of-the-art solutions designed to streamline operations and help businesses grow.

Micro Markets Driving Technological Innovation

Tom Vogt, Vice President of Micro Markets and Vending at AVS Connect, shed light on the evolving landscape of the cooler market. He pointed out that the robust growth of micro markets is driving a surge in technological innovation. Software and technology are becoming integral parts of the industry, transforming how businesses operate and serve their customers. Vogt further emphasized the importance of innovation and customer-focused solutions in this rapidly evolving market.

In conclusion, AVS Connect represents a new chapter in the cooler market, offering innovative software and technology solutions specifically tailored for vending and micro market operators. With customer service at the heart of its operations, AVS Connect aims to redefine the industry and set a new benchmark in delivering advanced point-of-sale systems.

0
Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Blockhead's 2023 Crypto Industry Awards: A Satirical Take on a Dynamic Year

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fiji's Prime Minister Eyes Investment Boom Amidst Criticism

By Geeta Pillai

Trinidad and Tobago's Economic Growth: A Story of Export Diversification and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Canadians See TFSA Limit Increase to $95,000: Top Five Stocks to Consider

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Saudi Arabian Low-Cost Airline flynas Plans Historic Public Listing ...
@Aviation · 54 seconds
Saudi Arabian Low-Cost Airline flynas Plans Historic Public Listing ...
heart comment 0
Henri Giscard d’Estaing Resigns from Key Positions in Fosun Tourism

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Henri Giscard d'Estaing Resigns from Key Positions in Fosun Tourism
‘Behind the Suit’: Express Business Magazine’s New Segment Humanizing Business Leaders

By BNN Correspondents

'Behind the Suit': Express Business Magazine's New Segment Humanizing Business Leaders
Sponsor Acquires Class B Ordinary Shares Prior to Unnamed Issuer’s IPO

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Sponsor Acquires Class B Ordinary Shares Prior to Unnamed Issuer's IPO
Senior Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: Potential Escalation in Sight

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Senior Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: Potential Escalation in Sight
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
15 seconds
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
25 seconds
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
48 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
48 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
50 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
50 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
51 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
54 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
55 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
18 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app