Avoiding CV Clichés: How to Make Your Job Application Stand Out

In the fiercely competitive job market, candidates often resort to CV clichés, inadvertently diminishing their chances of standing out. Career coach Simon Bennett and recruitment consultant Julian Williamson warn against the usage of overused buzzwords like 'loyal', 'energetic', 'punctual', 'motivated', 'hardworking', and 'team player' without substantial evidence.

The Pitfalls of Overused Buzzwords

The increasingly competitive job market has led to a proliferation of CV clichés, with many applicants resorting to well-worn buzzwords in an attempt to impress potential employers. However, career coach Simon Bennett warns that this approach can be counterproductive. "Using words like 'loyal', 'energetic', and 'motivated' without providing concrete examples to back them up can make a CV seem generic and uninspired," he explains.

Julian Williamson, founder of The Jobseeker Agency, agrees. "Recruiters see hundreds of CVs every day, and they quickly become numb to these buzzwords," he says. "Using facts and figures to quantify your work experience and accomplishments can add much more value to a CV than relying on clichéd phrases."

Powerful Action Verbs and Evidence-Based Accomplishments

Instead of relying on overused buzzwords, Bennett recommends using powerful action verbs like 'achieved' and 'managed', and providing evidence of accomplishments. "For example, instead of saying you're a 'hardworking team player', you could say that you 'managed a team of 10 people on a successful project that increased sales by 20%'," he suggests.

Williamson echoes this advice, emphasizing the importance of being specific and concise. "Recruiters don't have time to read lengthy career summaries or wade through pages of bullet points," he says. "By focusing on your most impressive accomplishments and using action verbs to describe them, you can make your CV stand out and demonstrate your value to potential employers."

Formatting for Readability and Showcasing a Multi-Functional Skill Set

In addition to avoiding overused buzzwords and focusing on accomplishments, Bennett and Williamson recommend formatting the CV for readability and categorizing content to showcase a multi-functional skill set. "Using bullet points can help to break up large blocks of text and make your CV easier to read," says Bennett. "However, it's important to be selective about what you highlight and to use results-oriented action verbs to describe your accomplishments."

Williamson adds that categorizing content can help to demonstrate a candidate's versatility and adaptability. "By grouping your skills and experience into categories like 'technical skills', 'leadership experience', and 'industry knowledge', you can show potential employers that you have a broad range of abilities and that you're capable of taking on a variety of roles," he explains.

As the job market becomes increasingly competitive, it's more important than ever for candidates to make their CVs stand out. By avoiding overused buzzwords, focusing on accomplishments, and formatting the CV for readability, job seekers can demonstrate their value to potential employers and increase their chances of landing their dream job.

Bennett and Williamson's advice may seem simple, but it's grounded in years of experience working with job seekers and recruiters. By following their guidance, candidates can avoid common CV pitfalls and create a compelling, evidence-based narrative that showcases their unique skills and accomplishments.