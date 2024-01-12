Avio Charts Growth Trajectory: Appoints Industry Veterans to Key Managerial Positions

Avio, a key player in the aerospace manufacturing sector, is charting a course for unprecedented growth with a strategic focus on the production of Vega C rockets, Ariane 6 propulsion systems, and defense propulsion systems. As the company prepares to manage an all-time high order backlog, it is concurrently embracing advanced manufacturing techniques, digitalization, and industry-standard best practices to ensure operational efficiency and reliability. To fortify its operations and steer this significant expansion, Avio has enlisted the expertise of industry veterans Rosario Esposito and Savio Mazzarella, who will assume their roles in January 2024.

Rosario Esposito to Lead as Chief Operating Officer

With a track record spanning three decades in Operations and Supply Chain Management, Rosario Esposito is slated to assume the mantle of Avio’s Chief Operating Officer. Esposito’s impressive professional journey includes significant stints with the Boeing Company and General Electric Aviation, and his final role before this appointment was at Spirit Aerosystems. His in-depth knowledge and experience with lean manufacturing and supply chain management are anticipated to be invaluable assets to Avio’s operational success.

Savio Mazzarella Takes Charge of Supply Chain Management

Joining the ranks alongside Esposito is Savio Mazzarella, stepping in as the new Supply Chain Management Director. Mazzarella brings to the table over 25 years of experience in Aerospace Program and Supply Chain Management, his most recent role being SVP Procurement for Structures, Plants & Equipment at Leonardo. Mazzarella’s primary role will encompass managing Avio’s pan-European supply chain to enhance quality and delivery performance, thereby fortifying the company’s reputation for reliability.

Industry Reactions and Future Expectations

The aerospace industry has reacted positively to Avio’s strategic appointments, viewing them as a testament to the company’s commitment to long-term success through the infusion of key managerial expertise. With Esposito and Mazzarella at the helm of operations and supply chain management respectively, Avio is poised to navigate the challenges of increased production and backlog management while maintaining its commitment to quality and timely delivery. As the company embarks on this ambitious journey, the industry and stakeholders alike eagerly anticipate the fruits of this strategic overhaul.