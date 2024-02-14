Avient Corporation Reports Strong Q4 2023 Earnings and Positive 2024 Outlook

Avient Corporation, a global leader in sustainable material solutions, reported robust financial results for Q4 2023 and the full year 2023, surpassing adjusted EPS expectations. The company's impressive performance was driven by strong cash flow generation and a positive market outlook for 2024.

Record-Breaking Financial Performance

Q4 2023: Avient Corporation reported earnings of $28.6 million or $0.31 per share, beating Street estimates. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $719 million from last year, while GAAP earnings per share stood at $0.30. However, the company's adjusted EPS, a more accurate reflection of its performance, was $0.52, surpassing expectations.

Full Year 2023: The company's GAAP earnings per share for the full year were $0.83, with adjusted EPS at $2.36. Sales for the year amounted to $3.14 billion, while the company's operating income was reported at $201.4 million.

Cash Flow and Outlook for 2024

Cash flow from operations generated an impressive $202 million in Q4 2023, with adjusted free cash flow slightly ahead of expectations at $186 million. This strong cash flow generation enabled Avient Corporation to invest in new growth opportunities and return value to shareholders.

For 2024, Avient Corporation forecasts adjusted EPS to range between $2.40 and $2.65, reflecting an improving market conditions. The company expects first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.68 and a range for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS for the full year between $505 million to $535 million and $2.40 to $2.65 respectively.

Adapting to Market Challenges

In the webcast announcing the Q4 results, Avient Corporation's President and CEO, Dr. Ashish Khandpur, discussed the demand trends across major end markets and regions. The company has seen a slower pace of destocking in packaging and consumer end markets, which make up over 40% of Avient's sales.

Healthcare sales, despite a 9% year-over-year decline, have shown resilience, with the pace of destocking slowing down and underlying demand remaining steady. Sales in defense applications remained strong due to geopolitical tensions.

Building and construction, industrial, and telecommunications end markets continue to face challenges due to destocking and lower demand. However, Avient Corporation is optimistic about the improving outlook in the US and Canada, while remaining cautious about Asia due to uncertainties in China's economy.

With Latin America representing 5% of Avient's business, the company sees the region as an important opportunity to tap into local market opportunities.

In a world where sustainability and innovation are paramount, Avient Corporation's strong financial performance and adaptability to market challenges position it well for continued growth and success in 2024 and beyond.