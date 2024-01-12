en English
Aviation

Aviation in 2024: Navigating Turbulence with Technology

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Aviation in 2024: Navigating Turbulence with Technology

The year 2024 is proving to be a crucible for the aviation industry. Fluctuating travel demand, inflation, cost of living, soaring oil prices, workforce shortages, political upheaval, and the looming specter of climate change have created a perfect storm. These macro-level challenges are further exacerbated by evolving customer demands for a seamless, personalized travel experience. The era of mobile-first travelers, over half of all travelers today, mandates user-friendly digital experiences for an industry operating at approximately 84% of pre-pandemic global traffic levels.

Technology: The Aviation Industry’s Lifeline

To navigate these turbulent times, the industry is turning to technology. Key technological themes that have emerged from dialogues with industry leaders include the adoption of New Distribution Capability (NDC) and ONE Order. NDC allows airlines to exert more control over distribution, offering customized, real-time content to consumers. ONE Order, on the other hand, simplifies processes by providing a single source of truth for passenger purchases. An exemplar in this space is American Airlines, which has adopted NDC and created a solution for converting legacy bookings.

Data and AI: The Future of Personalization

Data and insights have become the lifeblood of informed decision-making. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to play a significant role in serving personalized experiences and dynamic pricing, with the market forecasted to grow by 43% between 2023 and 2027. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has already set the pace, establishing the International Centre for Aviation Innovation (ICAI) to foster technology development and implementation for the industry. Their focus on a vendor-agnostic approach and collaborations with global governments, industry, and research institutes echoes the industry’s need for open modular solutions for technological agility.

Investing in the Future

By the end of 2023, an estimated 88% of airline investment budgets were dedicated to technology, underlining its paramount importance for the industry’s future. Andrew Wilcock, chief revenue officer at Accelya, asserts that the next five years will see an accelerated technology transformation in the airline sector. It’s an assertion that aligns with the industry’s need to adapt to permanent shifts in traveler behavior, impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. With legacy loyalty technology proving a challenge, airlines are turning to modern cloud-native platforms to future-proof against market realities and industry challenges.

Aviation Business
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

