Avianca Simplifies Fare Structure in Strategic Overhaul

In a strategic move to simplify the booking experience for passengers, South American airline Avianca has announced a comprehensive overhaul of its fare structure. The revamp reduces the number of ticket categories to four, namely basic, classic, flex fares for the economy cabin, and business class for the premium cabin. With the new fare classes set to be rolled out from February 1, 2024, each fare comes packed with a different set of benefits tailored to cater to the diverse needs of travelers.

A Closer Look at Avianca's New Fare Classes

Avianca's new fare structure is meticulously designed to balance affordability and amenities. The basic fare, while offering the least in terms of amenities, aims to make air travel more accessible to a wider demographic. A notch higher, the classic fare adds a checked bag and free seat selection, aligning with the needs of the traditional traveler. The flex fare steps up the game by providing additional flexibility like extra-legroom seats and free changes or cancellations, ideal for passengers seeking more comfort and peace of mind. The premium business class tickets, on the other hand, offer a plethora of perks such as two checked bags, lie-flat seats, and access to luxury lounges, catering to the discerning business traveler.

Avianca's Strategic Move: Simplification and Expansion

This overhaul of Avianca's fare structure is not merely about simplification. It is a calculated move targeting the low-cost market, especially after the collapse of two Colombian low-cost carriers. By offering better prices through a more streamlined booking process, Avianca positions itself for potential growth in the low-cost travel sector. This change follows the airline's rebranding efforts in October 2023, highlighting its commitment to adapt and meet the changing needs of air travel.

Revamped Ticketing System: A Win for Passengers

The revamped ticketing system, as explained by Avianca's Commercial Director, Manuel Ambriz, translates into better prices for customers. By offering simplicity and flexibility, Avianca is making air travel more accessible and convenient than ever. As these new fares roll out, passengers are set to benefit from a refined ticketing system that makes booking flights with the airline not just easier, but also more rewarding.