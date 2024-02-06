Avelo Airlines Announces Significant Expansion from Tweed-New Haven Airport

Avelo Airlines, in a significant stride towards enhancing its flight offerings, has announced the introduction of nonstop service to four new cities - Atlanta, Concord-Charlotte, Knoxville, and Destin from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The new routes, set to commence in May, are anticipated to operate mostly on a twice-weekly schedule, with the exception of the New Haven to Atlanta service, being offered four times a week.

Avelo's Expansion at New Haven

With this expansion, Avelo will extend its nonstop destinations from New Haven to a solid 21, including eight cities in Florida. This move emphasizes the airline's commitment to convenience and affordability for Southern Connecticut travellers. Avelo's Chairman and CEO, Andrew Levy, accentuated the airline's stellar performance in terms of reliability and customer service.

A Strategic Move

The new routes form a part of Avelo's overarching strategy of connecting smaller airports with popular cities. The airline is also establishing a second West Coast base at Sonoma County Airport, hinting at further expansion plans. Since kicking off operations at the New England base in 2021, Avelo has emerged as the only commercial airline providing nonstop routes from Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Focus on Leisure Destinations and Promotional Fares

The airline has placed a strong emphasis on leisure destinations, resonating with its vision of offering easy, affordable travel. To celebrate the new routes, Avelo is rolling out promotional fares starting at a mere $62. It prides itself on having the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. and high on-time reliability, operating an all-737 fleet.