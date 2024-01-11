AvantLink Celebrates Excellence in Affiliate Marketing with 2023 AvantAwards

AvantLink, a reputable affiliate marketing network, recently unveiled the winners of their esteemed 2023 AvantAwards. The awards serve to acknowledge and honour exceptional contributions to the affiliate marketing industry, as well as the organization's network.

Recognizing Industry Leaders

Several significant contributors in the industry received acknowledgment. Capital One Shopping bagged the Affiliate Partner of the Year award while AllGear Digital was crowned Content Affiliate/Publisher of the Year. Merchant Advertiser of the Year was won by Aventon, and ECHOS Communications walked away with the Agency of the Year award. In a testament to his efforts towards affiliate partnerships, Michael McNerney from Martech Record clinched the Affiliate Partnership/Industry Champion Award.

Runner-Up Awards

Notable mention goes to the runner-ups in these categories. They were Wirecutter, Electric Bike Report, Helly Hansen, Tactical Marketing Co., and LTK, respectively. These entities demonstrated significant impact, skills, knowledge, and success within the AvantLink network, earning them their well-deserved recognition.

Awards Nominated by AvantLink Employees

The winners of the AvantAwards were nominated and voted on by AvantLink employees. This democratic process ensured that those who had made a significant impact on the company and the industry were rightly recognized. The awardees will be honored with a plaque and special graphics for their websites, marking their achievements.

With over 15 years of experience, AvantLink emphasizes growth through quality partnerships. It operates three international networks that feature category-leading merchant advertisers supported by thousands of affiliate partners. This underscores AvantLink's commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic affiliate marketing ecosystem.