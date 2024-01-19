Automotive Retailers Turn to Digital Technology for Enhanced Customer Experience

In an era where consumers are increasingly leaning towards digitally enabled buying experiences, the automotive retail industry stands at the cusp of a significant transformation. As per Jay Burdette of Panasonic Connect, this transformation is a necessity, not a choice, for automotive retailers to stay competitive.

Creating a Connected Dealership Environment

By embracing digital technology, retailers can create a connected dealership environment. This environment encompasses digital signage, self-serve kiosks, mobile devices, and Point of Sale (POS) terminals, paving the way for an intelligent buying and selling experience. For instance, digital signage can captivate customers by displaying customizable content, while self-serve kiosks and mobile devices can streamline customer service, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Technology, a Solution for Staffing Shortages

Moreover, in the face of staffing shortages, technology can act as a refuge, alleviating the burden on employees, and allowing them to focus on creating meaningful customer interactions. Retailers can optimize store operations using digital tools and data analytics, providing employees with comprehensive information about inventory, customer preferences, and purchase history. This, in turn, can significantly improve customer loyalty and the business's financial performance.

The Imperative of Advanced Retail Technology Adoption

Advanced retail technology adoption is no longer an option but a crucial step for automotive dealerships. By differentiating themselves through technology, they can cater to modern consumer preferences effectively. The digital transformation of the automotive retail industry revolutionizes not only the car sales process but also the entire automotive supply chain, impacting consumers, governments, and traditional dealerships. The rise of online car shopping, as indicated by a 2022 global survey by YouGov, makes it evident that both the disruptive impact of online car purchases and the wider implications of automobile online shopping can no longer be ignored.