Automotive

Automotive Industry Embracing Driving-Parking Integrated Solutions: A Surge in Adoption

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
In a transformative shift for the automotive industry, the adoption of driving-parking integrated solutions has soared, experiencing a 138% surge in installations from January to May 2023, compared to the previous year. The install rate has reached 6.7%, indicating a significant increase in the preference for these advanced technologies. Strikingly, the market is pivoting away from the self-development model, which was previously dominated by industry giants such as Tesla and NIO. This model has seen a drop from accounting for 77% in 2021 to just 52.4% in 2023.

Local Suppliers Lead the Pack

Now, local suppliers are emerging as frontrunners. They are offering a diversified range of solutions and flexible cooperation models, positioning themselves at the forefront of the industry. These suppliers are investing in full-stack development capabilities, modular services, and rapid product iteration to cater to the unique needs of local markets. Prominent among these are companies such as Desay SV, Baidu Apollo, Freetech, Haomo.AI, and HoloMatic. These firms are being recognized for their notable contributions and innovative approaches in the field of driving-parking integration.

Mass Adoption on the Horizon

Industry analysts predict the onset of mass adoption of driving-parking integration to begin in 2023. Numerous mass production projects are in the pipeline for the next two years. In a parallel move, advanced driving-parking solutions are evolving towards systems that prioritize perception capabilities over reliance on maps. This shift is exemplified by Haomo.AI’s city NOA product, a pioneering solution in the market.

Market Trends

The report concludes with a comprehensive overview of the prevailing trends in the driving-parking integration market. It highlights the role of chip vendors, controller suppliers, system suppliers, and OEM solutions. As the market continues to evolve, these key players and trends will shape the future of driving-parking integration, setting the course for an increasingly automated and intelligent automotive industry.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

