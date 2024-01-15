en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Auto EV Charging Robot Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Auto EV Charging Robot Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook

Report Ocean has unveiled a detailed analysis of the Automatic EV Charging Robot market, forecasting from 2023 to 2032. The study provides a panoramic view of the market’s current stature, growth trajectory, and classification by type (Wired Charging Robot, Wireless Charging Robot) and application (Residential Charging, Public Charging). It probes into propelling factors such as government regulations, environmental conscientiousness, and technological advancements, alongside challenges like infrastructure constraints and high costs.

Technological Developments and Customer Behavior

The report underscores technological advancements in the industry and shifts in customer behavior, besides examining the influence of government policies and environmental sustainability. It furnishes market predictions and future outlook, encompassing forecasts of market size, growth rates, and regional trends. The study concludes with recommendations for stakeholders and pinpoints opportunities in the market.

Market Distribution and Key Players

The market analysis spans various regions including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, with emphasis on major countries contributing to the global market. Key players profiled in the report comprise Autovoltek, NaaS Technology, Xiaomi, Continental, Hyundai Motor Group, among others. The report seeks to equip stakeholders with insights to make profit-centric decisions and fortify their market position.

Case Studies: LG Electronics and Kempower

LG Electronics has inaugurated its inaugural electric vehicle (EV) charger facility outside South Korea in Fort Worth, Texas, aiming to capture a slice of North America’s competitive EV charging market. The facility possesses the capacity to churn out over 10,000 chargers annually, with intentions to manufacture chargers with capacities of 175 kilowatts and 350 kilowatts. LG is vested in ‘electrification’ as a primary catalyst for medium and long-term growth and aspires to hit $79 billion in sales by 2030. The foray into the U.S. EV market will allow the company to tap into the burgeoning demand for EV chargers in the country. In another development, Kempower introduced an electric robot bus at the Lahti head office and production site to transport goods internally between its two factories. The robot bus will enhance operational efficiency and production processes, reflecting Kempower’s commitment to embracing electrification.

0
Automotive Business
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
2 mins ago
Hyundai Offers Cash Bonuses to Boost EV Sales Amid Legislative Challenges
In a strategic response to the legislative environment in the United States, Hyundai Motor Co. has announced cash bonuses of up to $7,500 for buyers of its electric vehicles (EVs). This move is designed to maintain the competitiveness of Hyundai’s EVs in the U.S. market, particularly against other automakers whose vehicles qualify for tax credits
Hyundai Offers Cash Bonuses to Boost EV Sales Amid Legislative Challenges
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches New Jawa 350 in India
32 mins ago
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches New Jawa 350 in India
Cupra Born Owners Struggle with Delays due to Thermal Paste Shortage
36 mins ago
Cupra Born Owners Struggle with Delays due to Thermal Paste Shortage
FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High
15 mins ago
FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High
Kia Niro PHEV: A Versatile Entry into Electrified Mobility
21 mins ago
Kia Niro PHEV: A Versatile Entry into Electrified Mobility
Isuzu Malaysia's D-Max Sets New Sales Record in 2023
30 mins ago
Isuzu Malaysia's D-Max Sets New Sales Record in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
10 seconds
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
28 seconds
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
29 seconds
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
33 seconds
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
38 seconds
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
50 seconds
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
1 min
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
2 mins
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
3 mins
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
15 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app