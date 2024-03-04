Auto Care Association Boosts Communication Team with Jacki Lutz as New Content Director

The Auto Care Association has made a strategic move to enhance its communication and brand presence by appointing Jacki Lutz as the Director of Content. With a rich background in marketing and communications within the automotive aftermarket industry, Lutz is set to spearhead the association's content strategy across various platforms, aiming to amplify its mission and connect more robustly with members and industry professionals.

Advertisment

Strategic Hire for Enhanced Engagement

Lutz's appointment comes at a time when the Auto Care Association is intensifying efforts to solidify its standing and outreach within the automotive industry. Her role will encompass leading a cross-functional and multimedia content strategy, focusing on developing and executing initiatives that align with the association's business objectives. This includes enhancing brand presence and fostering engagement with both current and prospective members. Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, emphasized the significance of effective communication in connecting with all association members and sharing their stories influentially across the auto care industry.

Jacki Lutz's Industry Footprint

Advertisment

Prior to her new role, Jacki Lutz has demonstrated her expertise in marketing and communications, notably serving as the senior manager of global corporate marketing communications for Sensata Technologies. There, she was instrumental in creating and implementing a centralized marketing communication strategy across various business units. Her journey within Sensata Technologies showcased her ability to manage global communications, training, and eCommerce, particularly in the automotive and aftermarket sectors. Lutz's active participation and leadership within the Auto Care Association and other industry organizations, such as the Automotive Communications Council (ACC) and the Women in Auto Care Executive Board, have positioned her as a pivotal figure in the industry. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed, earning her several prestigious awards and recognitions, including the Auto Care Impact Award and SEMA's 35 under 35 distinction.

Implications for the Auto Care Industry

The addition of Jacki Lutz to the Auto Care Association's communications team signifies a strategic move towards strengthening the association's influence and reach within the auto care industry. By leveraging Lutz's extensive experience and expertise, the association aims to craft compelling narratives that resonate with industry professionals at every level. This initiative is expected to not only enhance the association's brand presence but also foster a deeper sense of community and engagement among its members. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the role of effective communication becomes increasingly critical in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Reflecting on this significant appointment, it's clear that the Auto Care Association is poised to enhance its narrative and outreach within the automotive aftermarket industry. Jacki Lutz's leadership in content strategy and development is anticipated to drive meaningful connections and engagements, further solidifying the association's role as a key player in shaping the future of auto care. As the industry gears up for new developments and transformations, the importance of clear, compelling communication has never been more evident.