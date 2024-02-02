Auto Asiana Introduces 'Experience 360' to Tackle Parts Shortages in Dominican Republic

In the face of mounting challenges in the Dominican Republic's automotive sector, Auto Asiana, the official representative of Korean automaker KGM, has taken a decisive step forward. The company has launched the 'Experience 360' program, a comprehensive plan designed to address the prevalent issue of parts shortages, which has been impacting the market significantly.

Experience 360: A Comprehensive Solution

In a market marred by parts shortages, the 'Experience 360' program emerges as a beacon of hope for customers. It is far more than a mere sales package; it is a contractual agreement between the customer and the dealer, which provides courtesy vehicles with insurance coverage at no additional cost or time limit. This provision ensures that customers maintain seamless mobility even when specific parts are not immediately available or covered by insurance providers.

Customer-Centric Approach

The initiative does not stop at providing courtesy vehicles. 'Experience 360' also incorporates a concierge service designed to keep customers updated on their vehicle's status and the availability of parts. This service is an essential component of Auto Asiana's commitment to offering a superior customer experience.

Extended Warranty for Peace of Mind

Beyond the immediate benefits, Auto Asiana is providing long-term security by extending a 10-year warranty on vehicles. This extended warranty is a testament to the company's confidence in the durability of their vehicles and their commitment to customer satisfaction.

The 'Experience 360' program underscores Auto Asiana's and KGM's deep understanding of the market's needs and positions them as leaders in the Dominican automotive industry. This initiative demonstrates their readiness to offer comprehensive solutions that counteract the negative impacts of parts shortages on resale value and business operations, thus paving the way for a more robust and customer-centric automotive market in the Dominican Republic.