Aukett Swanke Group PLC on Verge of Financial Turnaround: CEO Foresees Record Revenues

London-based architectural and interior design services provider, Aukett Swanke Group PLC, is on the verge of a significant financial turnaround. The company anticipates a return to profit, signalling a notable improvement from the pretax loss of GBP 72,000 from continuing operations in the previous year. The firm's financial year ending September 30 is expected to record a small adjusted pretax profit.

Record Revenue in Sight

The company is set to nearly double its revenue to GBP 14 million, marking a substantial surge from GBP 7.1 million a year ago. The second half performance is expected to outshine the first half, further strengthening the company's financial outlook for the current year.

Chief Executive Officer, Nick Clark, exudes optimism for the current financial year. He foresees record revenues and a stronger second half performance that will buoy the company's financial position. Clark also hinted at the potential elimination of net debt following the successful sale of the company's freehold property.