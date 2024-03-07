Aug 2023: Pioneering Private Sector Engagement Event Spurs Economic Transformation in Namibia

In August 2023, a groundbreaking private sector engagement event marked a pivotal moment in Namibia's journey towards economic transformation, focusing on structural shifts, industrialisation, and the development of the informal economy. This initiative aimed at fostering employment and impactful investments, with a significant emphasis on upskilling for inclusive growth and a green transition. The event underscored the crucial role of the private sector in mentoring and coaching informal and micro-enterprises (IMEs), a practice gaining renewed momentum post-Covid-19.

Revolutionizing Mentorship and Coaching

The traditional approach of outsourcing mentorship and coaching activities for IMEs has seen limited success. To enhance the impact for both the sponsoring and beneficiary enterprises, the event proposed a novel strategy: direct mentoring and coaching activities by larger enterprises to integrate smaller ones into their operating ecosystems. This could take various forms, such as outsourcing maintenance functions to newly formed companies by employees or involving smaller enterprises in the value chain as suppliers or off-takers. Such initiatives promise to cut payroll and administration costs for larger enterprises, while providing IMEs with stable revenue sources, business system implementations, and opportunities for growth.

Creating Symbiotic Relationships

The benefits of this innovative approach extend beyond cost savings. For IMEs, it offers a chance to gain practical operational, administrative, and strategic knowledge directly from larger enterprises, along with financial support through seed capital. Larger enterprises, in turn, benefit from reduced supply chain risks, fresh perspectives, and a stable talent pool. Importantly, these relationships can also contribute to corporate social investment, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, and overall value creation, fostering a thriving ecosystem for both parties.

Setting the Stage for Success

For such partnerships to succeed, clear expectations, and goals must be established from the outset, along with flexibility in adapting strategies. With long-term commitment and mutual respect, continuous learning and optimal growth are achievable. As this field is relatively new, it will be crucial for larger enterprises to actively seek out opportunities and for supportive policies and incentives to be implemented, potentially adding significant value to the Namian economy through this form of mentoring and coaching activity.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in Namibia's economic development, demonstrating the power of collaboration and innovation in the private sector. As these mentoring and coaching relationships evolve, they promise to bring about a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future for Namibia's economy.