Audyence Unveils RTD Platform Disrupting B2B Advertising Industry

Audyence, an avant-garde in B2B advertising, has unveiled its pioneering Real-Time Demand (RTD) platform, poised to upend the $21-billion global B2B demand generation industry. Employing SaaS-based automation, the RTD platform aims to slash costs per lead by half and expedite the time-to-market by a staggering 95%. This groundbreaking platform, the first of its kind in B2B advertising, allows programmatic purchasing based on acquisition—ditching the traditional impressions or clicks—and processes a whopping 17.5 billion data points across firmographic, behavioral, and technographic dimensions. At the helm of Audyence are Karl Van Buren and Roland Deal, both of whom bring a wealth of experience in marketing technology and advertising to the table.

Transforming B2B Lead-Generation

The RTD platform by Audyence seeks to supplant the conventional, labor-intensive methods of managing B2B lead-generation campaigns with an automated, end-to-end solution. By harnessing the power of machine learning and data analytics, the platform offers a more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective approach to planning, purchasing, tracking, and optimizing demand generation campaigns. This transformation comes at a crucial juncture as the industry ventures away from manual campaign management and craves more transparency and control over the lead generation process.

Impressive Results and Renewal Rates

During its beta phase, the RTD platform demonstrated stellar results, with users witnessing an average of 47% reduction in lead costs and a 95% surge in speed-to-market compared to traditional methods. Audyence has reported a 100% renewal rate post-beta and projects a seven-figure annual run rate. The company's success is attributed to the expertise of its founders and the effectiveness of its product, which is tailored to the needs of the majority of B2B companies and agencies seeking improved lead generation strategies and demand management tools. With over 35 years of combined experience, Audyence's founders have worked with major brands and leading marketing agencies, fuelling their journey to revolutionize the industry.

