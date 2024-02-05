Audit Uncovers Asset Tracking Discrepancies in Greater Napanee: Council to Address Issues

In a recent council meeting held on January 30, 2024, the Town of Greater Napanee delved into the Audit Findings Report and Draft Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022. KPMG, a renowned auditing firm, presented these documents, unveiling a significant control issue related to the tracking of tangible capital assets.

Audit Revelations

The audit brought to light that tangible capital assets were being manually entered into a spreadsheet. This method led to several unaccounted additions and disposals from the year 2022. The manual tracking has raised questions about the existence and accuracy of the records, with multiple instances of inaccurate or missing records of tangible assets. The auditor emphasized the gravity of accurate asset management for reliable financial planning.

Moving towards Compliance

Given the severity of the issue, the town is making a swift transition to new asset management software to comply with the prescribed legislation. This move will necessitate a thorough review of all assets before their integration into the new system, as recommended by KPMG.

Additional Audit Findings

Aside from this critical observation, KPMG reported no unusual transactions. They noted an improvement in tax collection and a decrease in municipal debt. However, there were significant changes in various financial positions, such as cash, investments, liabilities, and capital assets. The audit also shed light on the financial status of landfill liabilities, development charges, and long-term debts.

Upcoming Council Considerations

The council members are now tasked with addressing these discrepancies in asset tracking. They will need to digest and act upon the auditor's recommendations for a long-term financial plan while considering the implications of increased material costs and a growing number of employees. The meeting, which was open to the public, will continue to be available on the Town's YouTube channel for interested parties to view.