Audiencerate Joins Microsoft Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Global Expansion

In a strategic move designed to foster widespread adoption of its Customer Data Platform (CDP) among marketers and accelerate global expansion, data management company Audiencerate announced its entry into the Microsoft partner ecosystem. This partnership signals Audiencerate’s ambition to harness artificial intelligence and the robust Microsoft Cloud platform to innovate its offerings and scale globally.

Integration into Microsoft’s AI Cloud Partner Program

As part of this alliance, Audiencerate will be integrated into the AI Cloud Partner Program. This program provides a suite of value-added solutions and technologies designed to facilitate business growth. With personalized support, technical expertise, and access to resources via the Microsoft marketplace, Audiencerate is poised to enhance its market position significantly.

Enhancing Security and Compliance Standards

Beyond the technical enhancements, the partnership will also see Audiencerate bolster its security and compliance standards. The company will leverage the Azure cloud platform to deliver secure and compliant solutions to its clients. This move underscores Audiencerate’s commitment to providing secure data management solutions, a crucial consideration in today’s data-driven business landscape.

Developing New CDP Versions with Microsoft’s AI and BI Technologies

The collaboration extends to the development of new versions of Audiencerate’s CDP, incorporating Microsoft’s AI and Business Intelligence (BI) technologies. Marco del Tongo, CEO of Audiencerate, expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential to drive growth in the data platform market for marketers, particularly through the development of specialized solutions for sectors like fintech. Meanwhile, business lawyer and key Audiencerate investor Gianluca Leotta highlighted the partnership’s benefits in improving security and regulatory compliance.

Vincenzo Esposito, CEO of Microsoft Italy, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the vital role of the partner ecosystem in driving digital transformation and innovation. He also expressed support for Audiencerate’s global market growth ambitions, thereby reinforcing the strategic value of this collaboration.