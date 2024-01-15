en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Audiencerate Joins Microsoft Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Global Expansion

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Audiencerate Joins Microsoft Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate Global Expansion

In a strategic move designed to foster widespread adoption of its Customer Data Platform (CDP) among marketers and accelerate global expansion, data management company Audiencerate announced its entry into the Microsoft partner ecosystem. This partnership signals Audiencerate’s ambition to harness artificial intelligence and the robust Microsoft Cloud platform to innovate its offerings and scale globally.

Integration into Microsoft’s AI Cloud Partner Program

As part of this alliance, Audiencerate will be integrated into the AI Cloud Partner Program. This program provides a suite of value-added solutions and technologies designed to facilitate business growth. With personalized support, technical expertise, and access to resources via the Microsoft marketplace, Audiencerate is poised to enhance its market position significantly.

Enhancing Security and Compliance Standards

Beyond the technical enhancements, the partnership will also see Audiencerate bolster its security and compliance standards. The company will leverage the Azure cloud platform to deliver secure and compliant solutions to its clients. This move underscores Audiencerate’s commitment to providing secure data management solutions, a crucial consideration in today’s data-driven business landscape.

Developing New CDP Versions with Microsoft’s AI and BI Technologies

The collaboration extends to the development of new versions of Audiencerate’s CDP, incorporating Microsoft’s AI and Business Intelligence (BI) technologies. Marco del Tongo, CEO of Audiencerate, expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential to drive growth in the data platform market for marketers, particularly through the development of specialized solutions for sectors like fintech. Meanwhile, business lawyer and key Audiencerate investor Gianluca Leotta highlighted the partnership’s benefits in improving security and regulatory compliance.

Vincenzo Esposito, CEO of Microsoft Italy, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the vital role of the partner ecosystem in driving digital transformation and innovation. He also expressed support for Audiencerate’s global market growth ambitions, thereby reinforcing the strategic value of this collaboration.

0
Business Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
When Damian Owen, a former Post Office manager, was wrongfully accused of financial discrepancies due to the Post Office’s faulty Horizon computer system, the personal toll was harsh and immediate. The system error led to Owen’s incarceration, causing him to miss his child’s first birthday, an irreplaceable moment lost to a technological failure. Unjust Consequences
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
8 mins ago
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
8 mins ago
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
5 mins ago
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
6 mins ago
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
7 mins ago
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
1 min
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
2 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
3 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
6 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
6 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
6 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
6 mins
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
6 mins
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
Looming Financial Crisis Threatens Local Councils in England
7 mins
Looming Financial Crisis Threatens Local Councils in England
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
6 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
7 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app