Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding

In a bid to enhance safety and bolster economic growth, the Heart of the City, a central city business association in Auckland, is pushing for an amplified police presence in the city’s downtown area. The call comes in response to escalating security concerns and aims to support the swelling influx of tourists and international students returning to the city. Viv Beck, the Heart of the City’s chief executive, sees the foundation of a downtown police station as a potential solution that would significantly bolster city safety.

Emphasis on Events and Their Funding

Alongside security, Beck underscores the need for a continuous flow of events and a firm commitment to their financing. She refers to the economic surge triggered by past spectacles such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup, highlighting the considerable impact such events can have on the city’s economy. The demand for these events and their funding is a critical component in Beck’s vision for Auckland’s future growth.

Business Prospects for 2024

Pointing towards a brighter second half of the year, Simon Bridges, the head of the Auckland Business Chamber, projects a cautiously positive outlook for businesses in 2024. Bridges anticipates a possible drop in interest rates and an overall increase in business optimism, factors that could boost business confidence, which has already begun showing signs of improvement.

Other Local Developments

The article also touches upon a variety of other local developments. These include a series of incidents involving dirt bikers, advisories against turtle dumping, and a roundup of accidents and events marking Auckland’s transition into the New Year. There were unfortunate incidents of shooting and drowning, with two individuals currently in critical condition. Additionally, the city saw the tragic death of a man at Bethells Beach on New Year’s Eve, and several beaches are now closed due to concerns about swimming in the water.