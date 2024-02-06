ATTOM CEO Rob Barber Named in Swanepoel Power 200 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM, a premier provider of property and real estate data, has been recognized as a key influencer in the residential real estate industry. He has secured a position on the esteemed 2024 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) list, a testament to his unwavering influence and power within the industry.

Recognition on the SP 200 List

The SP 200 is a comprehensive ranking system that evaluates leaders based on various aspects, including access to capital, the size of their company, and their individual influence. Garnering a place on this list for the fourth year in a row, Rob Barber has demonstrated his consistent leadership and influence in the residential real estate industry.

ATTOM's Impact in Real Estate

Under Barber's stewardship, ATTOM has committed to offering real estate data solutions that drive innovation and profitability. This commitment has led to strategic collaborations and the introduction of new datasets within the property data industry. ATTOM's data solutions, serving a wide range of industries such as mortgage, real estate, insurance, and government, have become an industry standard, thanks to a rigorous data management process that includes a unique ID system, the ATTOM ID, for property records.

ATTOM's Innovative Offerings

The company's offerings include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, and the recently introduced ATTOM Cloud, a groundbreaking tool that simplifies data management. These offerings, powered by ATTOM, have revolutionized the way industries access and utilize property data, further cementing Rob Barber's position as a powerful figure in the residential real estate industry.