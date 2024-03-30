AT&T Investigates Data Breach Impacting Millions of Current and Former Customers

Telecom giant AT&T announced on Saturday that it is actively investigating a data breach discovered on the "dark web" approximately two weeks ago.

The breach has reportedly impacted approximately 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders. Initial analysis suggests that the compromised data set dates back to 2019 or earlier.

Assessment and Response

AT&T clarified that it has not found evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting from the incident. However, the origin of the data remains uncertain, with investigations ongoing to determine whether it originated from AT&T or one of its vendors. Despite the breach, the company assured that it has not experienced a material impact on its operations.

Customer Outreach and Security Measures

In response to the breach, AT&T has taken proactive measures to mitigate risks for affected customers. The company has reset passcodes for all 7.6 million current account holders impacted by the breach and has initiated contact with those affected. Additionally, AT&T has pledged to offer credit monitoring services wherever applicable to further safeguard customer data.

Network Coverage and Past Incidents

Amid the data breach concerns, AT&T reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable network services. The company's 5G network currently reaches approximately 290 million people across the United States, highlighting its extensive coverage.

However, this incident follows a previous outage in February that disrupted calls and text messages for thousands of U.S. users, prompting federal investigations into network reliability and security protocols.