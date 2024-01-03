en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Atomera to Showcase Proprietary Mears Silicon Technology at Needham Growth Conference

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Atomera to Showcase Proprietary Mears Silicon Technology at Needham Growth Conference

Atomera Incorporated, an esteemed semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, has announced its forthcoming participation in the virtual 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The company, renowned for its cutting-edge development of Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is scheduled to present at the conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Streaming Live at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time

The webcast of Atomera’s presentation is set to be streamed live at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Avid investors and interested parties worldwide can easily access the webcast on the company’s investor relations website. For those unable to catch the live stream, a recorded version of the webcast will be archived for 90 days, ensuring ample opportunity for later viewing.

One-on-One Meetings with Institutional Analysts and Investors

Alongside its presentation, Atomera will also engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the event. This engagement further showcases Atomera’s commitment to maintaining transparency and fostering robust relationships within the investment community.

Advancing Semiconductor Industry with Mears Silicon Technology (MST)

Atomera specializes in the development of Mears Silicon Technology (MST), a proprietary thin film of reengineered silicon. MST is used as a transistor channel enhancement, enhancing the performance and power efficiency of CMOS-type transistors. The technology is compatible with existing semiconductor manufacturing equipment and complements other nano-scaling technologies in the industry. MST’s integration into current manufacturing processes holds the potential to significantly advance the semiconductor industry.

0
Business
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Regional Management Corp. COO John Schachtel Steps Down
In a significant shift in the top echelons of Regional Management Corp., John Schachtel, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has announced his exit from the company. His responsibilities will be assumed by Rob Beck, the President and Chief Executive Officer, together with other members of the executive team. A Dedicated Tenure Comes
Regional Management Corp. COO John Schachtel Steps Down
Tech-Focused Hedge Funds Triumph Amidst Unanticipated Bond Yield Surge in 2023
1 min ago
Tech-Focused Hedge Funds Triumph Amidst Unanticipated Bond Yield Surge in 2023
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
1 min ago
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
35 seconds ago
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
Santa Cruz County Bank: A Beacon of Support for Small Businesses
38 seconds ago
Santa Cruz County Bank: A Beacon of Support for Small Businesses
Shell Signs Historic Five-Year Oil Procurement Contract with Catarenergy
1 min ago
Shell Signs Historic Five-Year Oil Procurement Contract with Catarenergy
Latest Headlines
World News
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
42 seconds
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
56 seconds
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
1 min
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
2 mins
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
2 mins
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
3 mins
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
3 mins
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
3 mins
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
3 mins
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
29 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app