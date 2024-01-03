Atomera to Showcase Proprietary Mears Silicon Technology at Needham Growth Conference

Atomera Incorporated, an esteemed semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, has announced its forthcoming participation in the virtual 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The company, renowned for its cutting-edge development of Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is scheduled to present at the conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Streaming Live at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time

The webcast of Atomera’s presentation is set to be streamed live at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Avid investors and interested parties worldwide can easily access the webcast on the company’s investor relations website. For those unable to catch the live stream, a recorded version of the webcast will be archived for 90 days, ensuring ample opportunity for later viewing.

One-on-One Meetings with Institutional Analysts and Investors

Alongside its presentation, Atomera will also engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the event. This engagement further showcases Atomera’s commitment to maintaining transparency and fostering robust relationships within the investment community.

Advancing Semiconductor Industry with Mears Silicon Technology (MST)

Atomera specializes in the development of Mears Silicon Technology (MST), a proprietary thin film of reengineered silicon. MST is used as a transistor channel enhancement, enhancing the performance and power efficiency of CMOS-type transistors. The technology is compatible with existing semiconductor manufacturing equipment and complements other nano-scaling technologies in the industry. MST’s integration into current manufacturing processes holds the potential to significantly advance the semiconductor industry.